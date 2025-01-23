No metal detectors were in place during the shooting at Antioch High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say there were no traditional metal detectors at Antioch High School and we know it's raised some questions for many of you about what measures were in place, so we looked into it.

We understand there were no traditional metal detectors, but there is technology at these schools that officials say just wasn't enough.

But we do know shatter-resistant window film and security vestibules were installed at entrances last year.

They also added new security cameras outfitted with AI technology designed to identify weapons.

That technology works by highlighting a box around what could be a concealed firearm, providing the probability of that item being an actual weapon.

In this case, we've seen images online allegedly showing the shooter walking around with a backpack where he is believed to have stored his pistol.

MNPD tells us the two school resource officers assigned to Antioch High were in another part of the building when the shooting started - and got to the cafeteria just moments after the teen shot himself.

Just to give you some context, lawmakers passed laws last year to put SRO's in every school building.

Metro Nashville Council later approved a $3.9 million grant to help pay for more school resource officers.

MNPD officials said last year they should have enough officers for each school, but they're facing staffing shortages which means they only have one per school.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel5.com.