No rest for the weary: Storms headed our way for Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another round of storms looks to move in late Friday night through the early morning hours Saturday.

Tonight will be quiet and cool, and most of Good Friday will be delightful with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs in the middle 70s.

Late Friday night — after 9 p.m. — a developing complex of storms will move into our northwestern counties first, then sink slowly to the southeast through the overnight and early morning hours of Saturday morning.

A few strong storms are possible with small hail and gusty wind the main concern. As of Thursday night, areas southwest of Nashville look to be the most likely to see the strongest storms. This area is at a level 1 risk for severe storms.

Make sure you've got our Stormshield App, so you can take the radar with you late Friday night into early Saturday.