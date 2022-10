NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department officials said a car and a bus wrecked Tuesday afternoon at the corner Harding Pike and Linbar Drive.

Authorities said the bus had Lead Academy on the side of it, and no injuries were reported. A second bus arrived to take students away from the scene.

One person from the car was transported to Skyline Medical Center.

No other information was available at this time.