No students injured after Williamson bus involved in traffic wreck

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — No students were injured after a traffic wreck involved a Williamson County Schools bus on Tuesday morning.
Spring Hill police said the incident happened at Brindle Ridge Way and Fenwick Lane. Bus number 13-111 was involved.
Police said 17 students were on board at the time of the wreck.
Officers are investigating the cause.
