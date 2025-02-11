Watch Now
No students injured after Williamson bus involved in traffic wreck

Spring Hill Police Department
A Williamson County School bus was in a traffic accident on Feb. 11, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tenn.
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — No students were injured after a traffic wreck involved a Williamson County Schools bus on Tuesday morning.

Spring Hill police said the incident happened at Brindle Ridge Way and Fenwick Lane. Bus number 13-111 was involved.

Police said 17 students were on board at the time of the wreck.

Officers are investigating the cause.

