No students injured in school bus crash in Rutherford Co. on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police responded to a school bus crash involving a Rutherford County bus and a pickup truck.

The students and bus driver were not injured and the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital.

The crash took place near Manchester Pike at Fieldstone Drive as the students were on the way to a field trip for Buchanan Elementary.

Parents and guardians were sent notification of the crash on Thursday and told they could head to the school with their identification to check out their child for the day.

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