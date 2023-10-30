Watch Now
No students injured in Williamson Co. Schools bus crash in Thompson's Station

Posted at 4:28 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 17:29:23-04

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — No students were injured in a Williamson County Schools bus crash on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 1788 Thompson Station Road West between Evergreen Road and Cayce Springs Road.

Only one lane of traffic is open right now, but expect delays, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

