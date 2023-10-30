No students injured in Williamson Co. Schools bus crash in Thompson's Station

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — No students were injured in a Williamson County Schools bus crash on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 1788 Thompson Station Road West between Evergreen Road and Cayce Springs Road.

Only one lane of traffic is open right now, but expect delays, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic Alert:

Deputies are working a crash at 1788 Thompson Station Road West, between Evergreen Road and Cayce Springs Rd involving a school bus. No students are injured. Expect delays. One lane of traffic is open at this time. pic.twitter.com/a7vpV1UPGN — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) October 30, 2023