No trash November: an encouragement to cleanup the community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Tennessee, 88.5. million pieces of litter exist on the roadsides at any given time, according to the 2022 statewide litter study from Tennessee Department of Transportation and Keep Tennessee Beautiful. The total has decreased significantly since 2016, when it was around 100 million.

Even so, Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT), the state's official litter prevention campaign, continues to lead litter reduction efforts.

NTT's third annual No Trash November is underway. It is a month-long state-wide initiative to encourage cleanup events within communities.

How can you participate?

The website has some suggestions for helping keep Tennessee clean during their state-wide event:



Don't litter If you see litter, pick it up Participate in a cleanup event near you using the online calendar Host your own cleanup. If you want to learn more about how to keep Nashville and surrounding areas clean with your neighbors, you can look online.

The goal is to remove 50,000 pounds of litter from Tennessee roadways, according to Brittany Morris, TDOT Beautification Office.

“By working together to improve and beautify communities across the state, we can make an even larger impact,” she said.