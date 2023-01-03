NOAA weather radio transmitter down in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — National Weather Service officials have confirmed that the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter is down in Nashville.

This news comes before incoming storms in the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Alyssa Clements, with the National Weather Service, told NewsChannel 5 that crews are working to resolve the issue.

At this time there is no information on when the signal will return.

To stay weather aware you can get the latest updates through our free Storm Shield App on your smartphone.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.