Watch Now
News

Actions

NOAA weather radio transmitter down in Nashville

weather radio
WTVF
weather radio
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 19:57:22-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — National Weather Service officials have confirmed that the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter is down in Nashville.

This news comes before incoming storms in the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Alyssa Clements, with the National Weather Service, told NewsChannel 5 that crews are working to resolve the issue.

At this time there is no information on when the signal will return.

To stay weather aware you can get the latest updates through our free Storm Shield App on your smartphone.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap