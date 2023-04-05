NOAA weather radio transmitter down in Spencer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NOAA weather radio transmitter in Spencer, Tennessee, is down Wednesday night with another transmitter trying to pick up the slack.

The Centerville transmitter is broadcasting to the areas usually covered by Spencer although it's not clear if it reaches all residents.

