NOAA weather radio transmitter down in Spencer

Mike Rose/WTVF
Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 19:03:51-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NOAA weather radio transmitter in Spencer, Tennessee, is down Wednesday night with another transmitter trying to pick up the slack.

The Centerville transmitter is broadcasting to the areas usually covered by Spencer although it's not clear if it reaches all residents.

For those needing it, NewsChannel 5 also has its Storm Shield weather app. Storm Shield App provides storm-based alerts for tornado, flood, thunderstorm, winter storms and other life-threatening weather events via voice and push notifications.

It is free in the app store.

