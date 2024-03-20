Noah Kahan, Hozier among those headlining Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year's Pilgrimage Festival is set to be an exciting one!

Headliners include Dave Matthews Band, Hozier, Noah Kahan and NEEDTOBREATHE.

WTVF

Pilgrimage will revisit The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on September 28 and 29 in its 10-year anniversary.

Going on sale tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. CT, 2-Day GA passes, 2-Day VIP passes, Single Day GA passes, Single Day VIP passes and parking passes will all be available here