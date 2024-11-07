Watch Now
Nolensville passes referendum for wine sales in city grocery stores

The first grocery store in Nolensville is under construction. With the anticipation of a Publix opening in Nolensville, those in the town voted to allow sales in grocery stores.
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the anticipation of a Publix opening in Nolensville, those in the town voted to allow sales in grocery stores.

Town Manager Victor Lay said it will be the only grocery store in the city.

"It just brings more business back into the town of Nolensville," said Lay. "We suspect that it will be next fall before they actually have completed construction and maybe next spring before they open up."

When Publix opens, part of its sales tax dollars will go into Nolensville's general fund for road and park projects.

"The whole grocery store we have been estimating possibly $450,000 in sales tax that would come back to us," said Lay.

Lay said with voters approving the referendum this week other markets in the city can now sell wine if they meet state requirements.

Lay says the referendum goes into effect once Williamson County certifies the election. Each grocery store has to apply for a certification with the city of Nolensville.

