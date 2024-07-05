Watch Now
Nolensville Youth Softball league loses all of their equipment in Fourth of July fire

It was a somber holiday for a youth softball team in Nolensville after they lost all of their equipment in a fire yesterday morning. Now the team is doing all they can to restore what was lost.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jul 05, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a somber holiday for a youth softball league in Nolensville after they lost their equipment in a fire Thursday morning. Now the team is doing all they can to restore what was lost.

The fire is currently being investigated to rule out any foul play, but the Nolensville Youth Softball organizers said they are a growing program, and it was a heartbreaking loss.

Fire crews made their way to the fields at around 2:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the shed. The shed houses all of the league's equipment. Fire crews said it was a total loss.

Officials are asking anyone who has information or camera footage of the Nolensville ballpark throughout the night of July 3 to contact the Fire Marshals office.

