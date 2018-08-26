Non-Functional Camera Found In Fair Teddy Bear

LEBANON, Tenn. - A camera that was not operational was discovered in a stuffed animal that came from the Wilson County Fair.

Saturday evening, a fair-goer whose child received the bear told police they got home and discovered what appeared to be a camera inside it.

Police identified the booth the stuffed animal came from, and the operator said he buys the toys in bulk from a company out of Georgia that is a discount facility. Authorities said it's believed the toy in question may have been a returned or damaged item that was packaged for discount resale.

Officials examined the camera and found it had a lens and a board, but it was not operational due to lacking a power source.

Authorities said it's possible the bear may have been a surveillance camera, like a "nanny cam," that had been returned.

Other toys at the booth were examined, and nothing else unusual was discovered. Police do not suspect illegal activity.