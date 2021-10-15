Non-profit honors families experiencing the loss of a child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day which honors those who have been affected by a loss of a child during pregnancy or infancy.

Local non-profit The Rooted Bridge has requested the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge to be lit purple throughout the day to remember the children that have been lost.

Because of the pandemic, the non-profit has not been able to have in-person events, so they are inviting people to light a candle at 7:00p.m. during the national “Wave of Light” ceremony in honor or memory of a child.

The special day comes right before the holidays where families experiencing this loss may have a difficult time.

Local therapist Amy Green, with Nashville Collaborative Counseling Center, is encouraging people to reach out to these affected families.

"Speaking their child’s name out loud goes so far in their own healing journey. The more we are able to see and hold spaces for these families and remember their children, the more they experience healing because they’re seen and honored," said Green.

She encourages families struggling to seek local resources available to help in their healing journey.

You can find more information here.

