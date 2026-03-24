Non-profit raising money for local "Rosie the Riveter" to visit National WWII Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all need to ask our loved ones to share their stories. You never know what they've lived. A group is helping connect someone with an amazing story with a well-deserved trip. There's a way you can help.

"Do you mind if I ask how old you are?" I asked Leigh Walker.

"Well, if I live until November, I'll be 100!" she laughed.

Until the past few years, there's this story Leigh didn't really share. People didn't know this woman from Burns lived an important part of history.

"When the war broke out, they just took all the young men and put them in the Army," Leigh remembered, thinking back to the era of World War II. "President Roosevelt told all young women to report to your nearest college. If you were able-bodied, you went. We didn't know what we were going for. I was 16 when I went in."

Leigh left her home in Oakland, California to become a welder at the Richmond Shipyards. Both Leigh and her mother Esther were among the many women part of the war effort.

"Women were welders and carpenters, and it didn't make any difference what field you went into," Leigh continued. "It was all for the war. A woman can do anything she puts her mind to!"

I asked Leigh why she didn't talk about this for so long. Her answer has to do with memories of WWII.

"You wanted to forget it," she nodded. "It was awful, and if people would see what war is like, it might be different."

It was two years ago at Dickson City Hall, Leigh shared her story publicly for the first time.

The story was a shock for daughter Marcia Chandler and son-in-law Johnny Chandler.

"I knew nothing about this!" Marcia said.

"I didn't think she was telling the truth," Johnny added.

"We thought she was kidding, but she wasn't!"

No, Leigh had proof.

"I found my welding certificate from the union," Leigh said.

That night in Dickson was the beginning of many accolades that now cover Leigh's walls.

"I'm a Tennessee colonel!" Leigh said.

Leigh's still having adventures. Shortly after this interview, Leigh left on her first flight in 30 years. She headed to New Orleans to visit The National WWII Museum.

Even though she's already left, the Valor's Voice non-profit is still raising money to pay for Leigh's trip.

Before she left, I had one last question for Leigh. Why did she change her mind about sharing her story? Leigh said she realized she has a lesson to give.

"I think if more people listened to what war is like, they wouldn't be so anxious to get into one," Leigh said. "That's the way I feel about it. If people would think how awful wars were, they wouldn't have wars. You have to go through one to understand."

To donate to Leigh's visit to The National WWII Museum, visit here.

Also, if you know a living "Rosie the Riveter", the American Rosie the Riveter Association wants to help tell their story. Contact Laurie Ranta at tnrantarosebud@gmail.com.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.