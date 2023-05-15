Nonprofit Can'd Aid to build and donate more than 130 skateboards to West Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The nonprofit Can'd Aid is getting together on Monday to build skateboards for a local West Nashville school. The nonprofit has been giving back to the Nashville community for several years.

Volunteers with Can’d Aid will be teaming up with Square State Skate to build more than 130 skateboards to be donated to 5th graders at Charlotte Park Elementary.

Volunteers will be meeting at Blackstone Brewing from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday night. They're asked to sign up ahead of time here.

These efforts are important because only one in five children get the daily recommended amount of exercise and the nonprofit Can’d Aid has been putting together programs for the last ten years to provide healthy and active outlets for underserved and at-risk children across the country.

The nonprofit focuses on skateboards because they are portable, don't need a whole lot of room and it’s a chance to expose kids to something new.

The nonprofit will hand out the skateboards on Tuesday.