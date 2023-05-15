Watch Now
News

Actions

Nonprofit Can'd Aid to build and donate more than 130 skateboards to West Nashville school

Black plastic skateboard with red wheels on asphalt
Storyblocks
Black plastic skateboard with red wheels on asphalt close-up
Black plastic skateboard with red wheels on asphalt
Posted at 5:24 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 06:24:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The nonprofit Can'd Aid is getting together on Monday to build skateboards for a local West Nashville school. The nonprofit has been giving back to the Nashville community for several years.

Volunteers with Can’d Aid will be teaming up with Square State Skate to build more than 130 skateboards to be donated to 5th graders at Charlotte Park Elementary.

Volunteers will be meeting at Blackstone Brewing from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday night. They're asked to sign up ahead of time here.

These efforts are important because only one in five children get the daily recommended amount of exercise and the nonprofit Can’d Aid has been putting together programs for the last ten years to provide healthy and active outlets for underserved and at-risk children across the country.

The nonprofit focuses on skateboards because they are portable, don't need a whole lot of room and it’s a chance to expose kids to something new.

The nonprofit will hand out the skateboards on Tuesday.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great