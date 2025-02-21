Nonprofit created to honor Alyssa Lokits, advocating for women’s safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It’s been a little more than four months since the tragic death of Dr. Alyssa Lokits, who was brutally attacked, shot and killed while running along the Mill Creek Greenway.

Since that devastating day, people from all over the world have rallied together to finish the run she was unable to complete, keeping her memory alive in their strides. Now, Alyssa's closest friends and family have come together to take action, founding a nonprofit dedicated to preventing tragedies like this from happening again.

“We met when we were seven and eight years old, so we've been best friends for about 26 years. It would have been 27 years this year,” said Bethany Matheson, one of Alyssa’s lifelong friends.

Matheson, along with friends Calea Davis and Abby Lokits, Alyssa’s sister, launched Free to Move, a nonprofit that seeks to empower women to stay active without fear.

The initiative was born in the wake of Alyssa’s tragic death and aims to fill a critical gap in women’s safety.

“Our focus is on creating safety initiatives, education, research, and community development, all focusing on women’s safety,” Matheson said. “There’s a kind of a hole that needs to be filled.”

Alyssa was fatally shot by a stranger on October 14, 2024, while enjoying a peaceful run in a park she loved. The horrific event has sparked a broader conversation about safety, not just for women, but for all who use public parks and outdoor spaces.

Matheson believes the nonprofit can help honor Alyssa’s memory while advocating for change.

“Free to Move exists for the purpose of advocacy and accountability moving forward,” Matheson said.

In response to the tragedy, the Mill Creek Greenway has received a major security upgrade. Councilman John Rutherford confirmed that security cameras have been installed in the area—a step that had been requested for years but only gained traction after the October attack.

“Now we have the cameras in place,” Rutherford said. “It’s something that’s been requested for several years, but unfortunately, it took a tragedy to bring this lead to the forefront.”

He added that while this is a step in the right direction, there’s still more work to be done.

“We’d like to see gates in place. We’d like to see some additional lighting for the parking areas, but the cameras are a great start,” Rutherford said.

Matheson echoed Rutherford’s sentiments, acknowledging that this first step was important but not enough.

“I think there’s so much that needs to be done, not just for runners, but in all different kinds of fitness spaces,” she said.

A spokesperson for Metro Parks confirmed that efforts are ongoing to improve the safety of all its facilities.

In an effort to further Alyssa’s legacy and promote community involvement, Free to Move is organizing a 5K event in her honor next month.

The race will take place on March 8, 2025, 8:00 A.M. -10:00 A.M. at Shelby Park, and will serve as the nonprofit’s first major event to engage with the community.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com)