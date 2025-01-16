Nonprofit expands flower service for widows on Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The nonprofit Brighten Up delivers flowers on Valentine's Day to people who have lost a spouse. This year they are expanding from just widows to widowers, men who lost their loved ones.

Valentine's Day can be a sweet romantic time to spend with the person you love, but it can be hard for those who have lost them. This local non-profit is looking to step in.

They want to spread love and joy to those who may be feeling the absence of their late partner extra hard that day.

They are doing their annual call for volunteers, nominations and donations.

The organization invites the community to participate in this outreach by nominating widows and widowers – or renominating individuals from previous years outreach – who could benefit from a special Valentine's Day delivery through its online submission form before the Feb. 14 holiday.

They hope to deliver 500 flowers this year.

