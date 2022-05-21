Nonprofit for women who have been incarcerated seeks help in funding new facilities

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is dedicating her life's work to helping others get second chances. She's looking for help in bringing that effort to a far grander level.

"We're a nonprofit organization that serves women coming out of long-term incarceration," said Lindsay Holloway, founder of This Is Living Ministries in Cookeville. "The house we're in now is for women for 12-18 months. We disciple and train them to get back into society."

There's training in money management, in interviewing, in learning what marketable skills they have by teaching craftwork and gardening and far more.

The program is the pride of both Lindsay and her husband, a couple that has reason to believe in this mission to give others another chance.

"Twelve years ago, I was charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into homes," she said. "I was also facing federal charges for possession of stolen weapons. I still cry thinking that I was to that point that I wanted to take my life. I thought I was so worthless that I thought the world would be better without me."

Lindsay said she returned to her Cookeville community after a life-changing experience in The Next Door program. Her husband was able to move on past his time in jail as well. Both know the challenges that come after, like the struggle to even get a place to rent.

"People said things about both of us, that we wouldn't amount to anything," Lindsay said. "We've had over 30 women come through the program that we've led to new lives."

Lindsay said it was time to take her effort to a new level. She's hoping to buy about 20 acres of land to expand her program for women who have been incarcerated. Her hopes for the land include apartments for women no one will rent to and a community center.

"I'd like to have another home where the women who get the custody of their children can learn to be moms with their children," Lindsay added.

Lindsay said her life's work is to help people understand people can grow and change.

"If you see a woman who's out and in recovery and in a program, give them a chance," she said. "I was so grateful for being given a chance. All it takes is one person to do that."

If you'd like to take part in the fundraising effort, visit here.