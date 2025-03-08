Nonprofit shares 20 cherished Latin American recipes to unite cultures through food in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Food has the power to turn strangers into friends, which is why a local nonprofit is sharing 20 cherished family recipes from Latin America to build bridges between cultures.

“I show how much I care, how much I love people through my cooking,” said participating artist Paula Martinez.

Sharing a meal is sharing a moment where flavors become stories.

“All the smells bring memories, good memories,” explained Martinez, bringing together hearts and cultures around the table. Conexion Americas selected 20 families to share their cherished recipes with the Nashville community.

“We are always looking for opportunities where immigrant groups, Latino groups, or minority groups can showcase their culture, their roots, their passions, and what else is better than food?” said Co-Executive Director Martha Silva.

Among those dishing out tradition is Paula Martinez, who has called Tennessee home since 2001. She left Mexico after being invited by the United Methodist Church to serve in the Volunteer State.

“When I first came to the States, I couldn't find all the ingredients to make it, and I had to just work with what I had,” said Martinez. The traditional dish she shares on the walls of an art gallery is from Yucatán and is called panuchos.

“I love the process of cooking it. It takes six to seven hours, and it's like a three-day process,” added Martinez. These talented artists aren’t just sharing secret ingredients; they are celebrating their roots.

“I'm showing people all the other things that they don't know about my country and all the other flavors and the culture of bringing people together, hospitality, and feeding others as a way of showing love and care,” explained Martinez.

And the nonprofit is all about championing this delicious message now more than ever.

“We need to continue reinforcing the importance and the contributions of the immigrant and Latino community within our economy, culture, and diversity,” said Silva.

You can visit the art gallery until June. It’s located at Casa Azafrán, which is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All the pictures displayed in the art gallery were taken by Carlos Leiva.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com