Nonprofit to cleanup local Bellevue trail Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Colorado nonprofit is helping to clean up and beautify a local trail in Nashville on Saturday. They’ll be hauling off debris at the Burch Reserve Trail in Edwin Warner Park.

The nonprofit, Can'd Aid, wants to show people how easy and simple it is to clear away trash and the value of recycling.

Saturday's cleanup is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and volunteers will meet at the Burch Reserve Trail head in Bellevue.

The non-profit along with the Ball Corporation, known for its glass jars used for home canning, are empowering people to recycle and opt out of single use plastics. For both, the mission is to clean up and also educate people about the importance of recycling, especially aluminum and plastics.

They said it’s a simple task everyone can do throughout the day that will have a lasting impact on the environment. They’re calling it the Crush It Crusade and so far more than 24,000 pounds of trash have been diverted from landfills and more than 2,500 pounds of aluminum have been recycled. That’s the equivalent of 77,000 aluminum cans.

A link to register for the cleanup can be found here.