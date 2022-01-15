Nonprofit to distribute 1,000 food boxes to Bowling Green families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the deadly tornadoes last month, Feed America First will be distributing food boxes in Bowling Green on Saturday morning to those in need.

Some of the larger disaster relief organizations have left, leaving it up to smaller nonprofits to continue that care for the community.

The goal is to feed 1,000 families. It will be hosted in partnership with the National Corvette Museum. Distributions begin at 8 a.m.

Food will be served on a first come, first served basis. No proof of identification, income or residency are required to receive food.

The box contains about 60-70 pounds of food according to organizers. It's filled with non-perishable foods, vegetables, fruit and water.

Executive Director Mike Womack said he feels for what these families are experiencing. His hometown of Cookeville suffered from massive damage during the deadly tornadoes two years ago.

Womack said this is an opportunity to make a difference.

“For us to be able to say one thing you won’t have to worry about is food. You won’t have to worry about what you’re going to eat," said Womack. "I might meet some of these people, but I'll probably never know them. To know we made an impact is very fruitful.”

You can learn more about the non-profit and ways to donate here.