Nonprofits join forces to create community center serving seniors and youth in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Nashville nonprofits are teaming up to address the needs of vulnerable populations in North Nashville's Bordeaux neighborhood, where 60% of adults over 65 and 26% of children live below the poverty line.

FiftyForward, which supports adults over 50, and Creative Girls Rock, which empowers young girls through creative expression, are building a collaborative community center called Forward Creative Commons at Bordeaux.

"We're trying to build a collaborative center, because there are other centers like this all across Nashville, but not here in Bordeaux," said Sallie Hussey, CEO of FiftyForward.

"Our mission is to educate and empower young girls to utilize their creative talents in unique ways," said Charmin Bates, who leads Creative Girls Rock.

The organizations have raised more than $4 million with help from founding partners and the city to create the center, which will provide mental and physical support, nutritious meals, and social programs for seniors, while offering young girls a place to build self-esteem and creative expression through art.

The center will also feature intergenerational programming where both groups can interact and learn from each other.

"That's an opportunity for intergenerational programming, keeping our older adults young and happy and fulfilled, just like our youth," Bates said. "So, I'm excited for this building and what both organizations can bring to Bordeaux Nashville."

Local entrepreneur Michelle Harris, who owns businesses on nearby Clarksville Pike, sees the project as an inspiration to the community.

"I hope that I'm an inspiration to young girls, as well as you know — I'm a single mother with two children, 23 and 25 years old, and I built this during COVID, when everything just stopped, and everything went sky high, but I just kept pushing," Harris said. "I didn't stop."

Harris believes the partnership between the nonprofits will have a significant impact on the neighborhood.

"I think it's an awesome, awesome, awesome thing to bring two nonprofits together to partner and be one," she said.

The project leaders emphasize that the center is designed to serve the broader community beyond their specific programs.

"You look around and just see all the different things that are being built in Nashville, but this is something being built to serve the community," Bates said.

Harris hopes the project will inspire younger generations.

"I pray that it can show the young kids what you can do, not just by yourself, but if you do it together — and to see the beautiful building that they have, that they're going to have," Harris said.

The organizations still need to raise about $2 million to complete construction, which they hope to finish by the end of the year, with an opening planned for 2026.

To support the collaboration center financially, you can find the details here.

This story was written and reported on-air by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.