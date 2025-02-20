Nonprofits working to save lives during extreme cold weather in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — As temperatures drop to dangerous lows, the risk to vulnerable populations in our unhoused communities is rising. With freezing conditions sweeping through the region, local nonprofits, city organizations, and law enforcement are stepping up efforts to ensure those without shelter have the supplies or refuge they need to survive the night.

Jordan Dickerson, Executive Director of Murfreesboro Cold Patrol, knows all too well the dangers that come with extreme cold.

Her SUV, packed with winter weather essentials like blankets, hand warmers, and gloves, is a lifeline for many in need. Dickerson and her team have been actively circulating through local encampments throughout the week, offering vital supplies and assistance.

“We're doing a couple of different things. We have been going around the encampments all week, making sure folks have supplies. And today we are open as a warming station before the shelter opens,” Dickerson said.

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol has teamed up with The Journey Home, a Christian outreach organization serving the homeless and disadvantaged, to provide emergency shelters during extreme cold weather. Dickerson's mission is simple: saving lives.

“People can die out here, absolutely. And so that's what we’re trying to prevent. It’s truly right now, folks can die,” Dickerson said.

For those who refuse to enter shelters, Murfreesboro Cold Patrol offers supplies to help them stay warm through the night. For others, volunteers transport men to First Baptist Church and women to Saint Paul Episcopal Church, where they can find shelter and warmth.

The need for these services has grown since the Murfreesboro Cold Patrol started in 2014

“The need has definitely grown, especially since we started. We realized it’s not just making sure folks are surviving, but also it is much bigger than that.”

Dickerson says Murfreesboro Cold Patrol is committed to more than just providing emergency relief. The organization also helps individuals gain access to essential services such as documentation assistance, rehab programs, and housing.

“The need really wasn’t just the basics of survival supplies. We realized the need was bigger than that.”

With temperatures continuing to plummet, Dickerson and her team are dedicated to doing all they can to meet the growing demand.

"Just trying to make sure everybody is staying alive,” she said.

As the extreme cold continues to impact the region, Murfreesboro Cold Patrol is reminding the community that donations are essential to continuing their mission. Anyone wishing to help can visit their website or make a direct contribution.

For those in need of shelter or assistance, please reach out to Murfreesboro Cold Patrol or The Journey Home to get connected with available services.

If you'd like to help support the ongoing efforts, donations can be made through their websiteor at https://mcpgive.givingfire.com/



Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com