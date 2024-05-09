Nonverbal child found near in Spring Hill Public Library on Thursday

Do you know who this child is?
This child was found on Kedron Rd in Spring Hill on Thursday close to the library. Please call the Spring Hill dispatch center at 931-486-2632 if you are the parent/guardian or know who is.
The child is non-verbal.
Carrie recommends:
Tennessee AG is suing fertility clinic for abandoning patients
Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.
-Carrie Sharp