Nor'easter Cancels Flights At Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The fourth nor'easter in three weeks has canceled several flights at Nashville International Airport as the storm hits the Northeast.
Snow has begun to fall and it will pick up while more than 70 million people are under a winter storm watch, warning or advisory from the southern Appalachians to Boston.
At least 30 departing flights have been canceled and about two dozen other flights won't be arriving Wednesday in Nashville.
Check your flight status at Nashville International Airport.
More than 3,200 flights are canceled across the country, according to Flightaware.com.
New York and Philadelphia could see up to a foot of snow. The latter may get its biggest snowfall after the first day of spring in more than 100 years.