NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is typically one of our driest months, but so far, this September is bucking the trend.

Over half a foot of rain has fallen in some parts of our area since Friday.

Wednesday will bring a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, with most of the activity concentrated south of Interstate 40.

Thursday brings a brief break in rain chances before they ramp back up this weekend.