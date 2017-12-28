North Idaho Homicide Victim Had Murfreesboro Ties

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Officials in North Idaho said they’re searching for information in a homicide in which the victim had ties to Murfreesboro.

A woman went missing from Bonner County, Idaho in 2004. Authorities confirmed they recovered her body in a remote wooded area in neighboring Kootenai County in February 2016.

The discovery of Christine Lott’s body was kept confidential until her husband, identified as Stephen Lott of Murfreesboro, could be found and interviewed by detectives.

Officials in Idaho said the case was being investigated as a homicide. Anyone who had contact with the Lott family during the 2004 time period or who may have information in the case has been asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Jerry Northrup with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1351.