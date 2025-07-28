North Nashville community gathers for 'Pizza with a Purpose' Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite the sweltering heat, many North Nashville residents gathered Sunday for the second annual "Pizza with a Purpose" event at Slim and Husky's, combining free pizza with a chance to get connected to some resources and learn about an annual summer camp for kids at Tennessee State University.

The event was sponsored by Amazon Access and presented by Slim and Husky's and CAMP HBCYouth.

CAMP HBCYouth is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that puts on educational summer camp programs hosted at Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Tennessee State University.

At the party, folks could learn about some of the programs they may qualify for via Amazon Access.

"Amazon Access is a hub of resources that includes different programs to make Amazon more affordable to families that are in need," said Reagan Fresnel, founder of CAMP HBCYouth.

Fresnel explained the event's mission.

"We're here to give access to the local community again and educate them on Amazon Access, educate them about CAMP HBCYouth and Tennessee State University," Fresnel said.

Fresnel said Amazon donates money to CAMP HBCYouth to help pay for tuition for folks who can't afford it.

Alejandros Felton serves as the site director for the camp at Tennessee State University.

"The whole goal is to give them the HBCU experience young, and then as they grow older, they can actually see the benefits of it and then become enrolled," Alejandros said.

The camp offers various educational activities for children.

"We do a lot of STEAM projects, campus tours, learn about the history of HBCUs. At Tennessee State University, we tell them about each building," Alejandros said.

Attendees at Sunday's event enjoyed free pizza, face painting, and music while learning about the benefits of attending HBCUs.

While some children at the gathering had participated in TSU's camp, others were simply enjoying the festivities.

This year's summer camp at TSU is done, click here for more information about future events with CAMP HBCYouth.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Robb verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.