North Nashville house fire under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused a North Nashville home to catch fire overnight.

Crews say it started around 12:00 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Walker Lane.

Investigators say it's possible that a space heater may be to blame, but right now, the fire is still under investigation.

The fire chief says flames were contained to one room on the second floor of the home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Crews say the family left the scene fairly quickly to get out of the cold.