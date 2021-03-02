North Nashville man concerned about struggles to rebuild from 2020 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some parts of North Nashville have struggled to come back after last year's tornado. Robert Sherill, who grew up in the area, is concerned about the neighborhood he loves.

Sherill was born and raised in North Nashville and tells us the area has changed so much in the past few years. He says March 3rd, 2020 was a day like no other.

Neighbors and people he's known for a long time were crying, shocked and just worried about what would happen next. Along with the damage, the tornado just brought in more stress.

Neighborhoods were already dealing with gentrification, which has pushed a lot of longtime residents out. Sherill says the destruction just sped up the process and homes aren't being rebuilt.

Instead, more new and expensive homes are being put up in a what he calls an already struggling community.

“We major in the minor things and minor in the majors in a lot of things that are non-essential, but a person keeping their home and being able to stay in their community and afford to live is I think is a basic right for a human and I think that legislatively, we as people in Nashville need to rally behind this stuff that's going on and continue just to provide resources,” he said.

Sherrill also has an organization that helps out the community. To make a donation or find more information, click here.