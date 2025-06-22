North Nashville receives 20$ million investments to address resource gaps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For decades, North Nashville residents have faced significant challenges accessing basic resources despite the strong sense of community in the area.

"We're full of love in north Nashville," said Shawna Clay.

Even with that abundance of love, the community has long struggled with access to essential services and resources.

The lack of grocery stores has been a particular challenge for residents.

"North Nashville is known as a food desert and a food swamp because of the number of people that are here and that we don't have enough grocery stores in this area," said Clay.

Clay shares how the nonprofit she works with, Healing Minds and Souls, helps North Nashville residents access resources, heal from trauma, and provides 500 hot meals each week.

"Our numbers of people needing assistance has really increased this year," said Clay.

This week, Clay learned Fifth Third Bank will donate $20 million over three years to organizations like United Way specifically targeting North Nashville.

"With larger organizations like United Way really swing into our community it helps," said Clay. "I really want the organizations that are actually out in the community get the funding."

At Friday's announcement, Rod Devore with United Way explained how the funding will address critical gaps in the community.

"I think there are gaps and food deserts there's lack of child care opportunities. There needs to be more opportunities for people to access the support they need to follow career pathways," said Devore.

In these areas where North Nashville faces significant challenges, Healing Minds and Souls continues to deliver dignity and opportunity to a community hungry for both.

"Everyone here is loved we are a community," said Clay.

Have ideas for other ways to support North Nashville residents? Email Kim directly at kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com to join the conversation.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.