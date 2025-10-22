North Nashville wellness program shows promising results in fight against high blood pressure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — North Nashville is known for its rich cultural history and diversity. It's also where, for too long, too many people face serious health challenges. In fact, it has the highest rate of uncontrolled hypertension cases in the county.

In the heart of North Nashville — where community means family — a new heartbeat of hope is pulsing stronger than ever through Heart of Nashville: Operation Pulse.

Launched in 2024 with support from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department, it's the city's first Wellness Opportunity Zone, created to take on one of the community's toughest battles: high blood pressure.

"The Belmont University report that was put out a couple of years ago showed that in North Nashville, there was a higher rate of hypertension, uncontrolled hypertension, in North Nashville compared to other communities," Katina Beard said.

Leading that fight with Nashville Health is Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center. CEO Beard says with partners like The Nashville Food Project, Meharry Medical College, and Senior Ride Nashville, they're connecting care, access, and nutrition.

"We've really been able to help individuals better manage their hypertension and create some self-management goals," Beard said.

Through free rides, clinical care, and heart-healthy meals, patients are finding more than just treatment. They're finding empowerment.

"In many ways, providing healthy food is a way to address the chronic health disparities in many parts of our community," said C.J. Sentell, CEO of the Nashville Food Project.

Because where you live shouldn't decide how healthy you can be.

"North Nashville is one of these areas, and they're not uncommon. It's both a food desert and a food swamp. A food swamp is an area that has only unhealthy, highly processed foods available, and so this correlates with chronic health disparities such as hypertension and diabetes," Sentell said.

The effort is already paying off — of the 245 patients in the program, nearly 40% have improved their blood pressure and overall health.

But for Beard, the mission runs deeper — it's about restoring hope and access in a place that's long been overlooked.

"We've seen a decline in those that had uncontrolled hypertension. We've seen improvements in their lab work, in their clinical data, and so we're definitely seeing improvements in this space," Beard said.

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center accepts patients, so if anyone is interested in becoming a part of Operation Pulse as a patient, you can give them a call at (615) 327-9400.

They also offer a walk-up blood pressure kiosk on-site available for anyone. For patients, staff send you home with BP kits from the American Heart Association so you can monitor your blood pressure.

