'Not in Our Mall': Franklin Police take action against retail crime this holiday season

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WTVF) — As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, the message from Franklin Police is clear: Not in Our Mall. With an increase in retail crimes during this time of year, local law enforcement is ramping up efforts to keep shoppers safe.

Cool Springs Galleria is bustling with activity as people shop for gifts, grab meals, and snap pictures with Santa Claus. But, for many, feeling secure while shopping is just as important as finding the perfect present. That’s where the Franklin Police Department comes in.

“Knowing they’re here, protecting, serving us — that’s awesome,” said shopper Josh Henderson.

The "Not in Our Mall" initiative, an annual effort, is a collaboration between the Franklin Police Department and Cool Springs Galleria to deter crime and provide peace of mind to shoppers throughout the holiday season.

Launched last month, the operation has seen a noticeable increase in the presence of both uniformed and plainclothes officers inside the mall and patrolling the parking lot.

“The first part of police work is to deter the crime if we can,” explained Lt. Chris Hollingsworth. “Having extra marked units and officers both inside and outside the mall is our first choice to prevent criminal activity.”

Retail theft has been a growing concern across the nation. According to research by Capital One Shopping, U.S. stores lost $121.6 billion to retail theft in 2023, with projections suggesting that number could exceed $150 billion by 2026.

Franklin’s initiative is part of a broader effort to combat this issue, providing extra protection not just for shoppers, but for local retailers as well.

“Part of our mission is preventing crime, but it’s also about giving people the confidence to come into the mall, enjoy their time with family, and feel safe,” Lt. Hollingsworth said.

Shoppers like Henderson appreciate the extra measures being taken. “That peace of mind definitely helps. You know you can keep shopping, put stuff back, come back in. Definitely,” he said.

Lt. Hollingsworth stresses that the best protection for both shoppers and retailers is awareness.

If you see something, say something.

He also recommended that shoppers secure their belongings, lock bags in their cars, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight, and keep their keys handy to reduce the risk of theft.

