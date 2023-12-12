'Nothing compares to the loss of my mom': Remembering Donna Allen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the aftermath of Saturday's devastating tornado, the stories of those who lost their lives and the survivors are emerging, shedding light on the power of the storms.

Among the victims are six individuals, including two children, whose lives were tragically cut short.

One of the victims, a Florida resident named Donna Allen, had traveled to visit her son and grandchildren, eager to spend quality time with family during the holidays.

The storm hit, and in a desperate attempt to seek shelter, Allen and her son took refuge in a bathroom. Despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries, leaving behind a grieving family.

Eric Davis, still grappling with the shock, surveyed what remains of his once-happy home shared with his four children.

The tornado spared nothing, leaving Davis and his family with only memories to salvage from the ruins.

"It's all replaceable; these things, we can find another home. The loss of life is what's really devastating," Davis said.

Davis, who survived the tornado, recounted the harrowing experience of being in the bathroom with his mother as the tornado tore through their Clarksville street.

Despite Davis's efforts from neighbors to save his mother, Donna tragically lost her life, becoming one of the three casualties on their street.

Donna, a mother of nine and a grandmother of 17, was known for her positive outlook on life.

Davis finds some peace in knowing that she spent her last days surrounded by the joy of her grandchildren.

"I can say I survived a tornado. Like that's insane. But nothing compares to the loss of my mom," he said.

Amidst the wreckage, Davis discovered a glimmer of hope – his mother's scarf. A symbol of her love and warmth, it serves as a reminder that her spirit will always be close.

The Davis family now faces the challenging task of rebuilding their lives, compounded by the financial burden of Donna Allen's funeral expenses.

In a bid for support, they have set up a GoFundMeaccount for those wishing to contribute to their recovery.