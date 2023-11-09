November 20th to be recognized as Trans Day of Remembrance in Metro Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One day this month, Metro Council is asking everyone in the local community to take a moment and recognize a newly passed day of remembrance for trans people who have lost their lives to violence or hate.

The resolution was proposed by newly elected council member Olivia Hill, who is Nashville's first transgender elected official. No one voted against the motion or abstained.

Hill said it marks a day to honor and remember those who have lost their lives due to violence, hate and extremism. It's a part of a larger movement across the country to stand with those in the trans community who have been murdered.

She said so far this year 25 people across the country have been murdered for their lifestyle and added that it's an uphill battle that she knows all too well.

"I'm not distant from the hate that's been received. Two weeks ago, I was named woman of the year by Davidson County Democratic Women. On my Twitter account, I have received 380,000 hateful comments. I ask you all to stand with me to show the entire trans community that we may not always agree on everything, but any loss of life in that way is bad loss of life. I ask you all to stand with me,” said Hill.

After her message, everyone in the chamber stood up and applauded. Monday, November 20th will be recognized as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Metro Nashville.