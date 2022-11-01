Watch Now
News

Actions

November is National 'Adopt a Senior Pet' month

This Retirement Home For Senior Shelter Dogs Makes Sure They’re Happy In Their Golden Years
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
This Retirement Home For Senior Shelter Dogs Makes Sure They’re Happy In Their Golden Years
Posted at 7:28 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 08:28:58-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — November is '"Adopt a Senior Pet" month and local shelters are encouraging families to consider adding a furry friend to their home, especially one in need of some extra love.

There are a lot of perks to having a senior pet which includes being able to give them the chance to feel a lifetime of love and having to do less work training and teaching them.

Since senior pets are fully grown, ASPCA said owners will be immediately aware of important information like personality type and grooming requirements, making it easier to choose the perfect pet for your family.

Senior dogs and cats often go unnoticed in shelters next to puppies and kittens and when you adopt one, you’re not only welcoming a lifetime of love into your home, but you’re also saving a precious life.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap