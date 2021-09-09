Now-former Ashland City officer arrested, charged over 'inappropriate relationship' with a minor

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cheatham County Grand Jury indicted former Ashland City Police officer Benjamin Moore with solicitation and exploitation of a minor.

Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation Benjamin Moore

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to look into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an Ashland City police officer and an underage female.

TBI agents learned that now-former officer Moore was the person responsible for inappropriate conduct with the juvenile, according to a TBI press release.

He was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor, two counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, one count of official misconduct, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Moore was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $30,000 bond.