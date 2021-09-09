Now-former Ashland City officer arrested, charged over 'inappropriate relationship' with a minor

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cheatham County Grand Jury indicted former Ashland City Police officer Benjamin Moore with solicitation and exploitation of a minor.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to look into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an Ashland City police officer and an underage female.
TBI agents learned that now-former officer Moore was the person responsible for inappropriate conduct with the juvenile, according to a TBI press release.
He was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor, two counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, one count of official misconduct, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Moore was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $30,000 bond.