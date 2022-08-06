Now-former Hohenwald police officer arrested for evidence tampering

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hohenwald police officer under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was charged by a grand jury on August 1 and arrested on August 4.

Now-former Officer Travis Koch was charged with one count of Tampering with Evidence and booked into the Lewis County Jail.

The TBI investigation was begun at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper. The incident of evidence tampering happened on or about July 2.

Koch's bond has been set at $2,500.