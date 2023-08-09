Now hiring: Metro Schools looking for additional teachers, bus drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There was a buzz of excitement in the air Tuesday morning as more than 80,000 students in Metro Nashville Public Schools returned to class.

While hundreds of new teachers and staff members joined students, the district is still looking to fill open teacher and bus driver positions.

The school district made a hiring push leading up to the start of the school year and hosted a recruitment event at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel in July. District leaders say the event was successful, but there are still openings for around 180 teachers, 90 classroom associates, and 60-75 bus drivers. The biggest needs are math, science, English-Learner and Exceptional Education teachers.

"We are looking for those individuals who are passionate, eager and who believe every student has a right to succeed and grow," said Amber Tyus, executive director of Talent Strategy for MNPS.

Tyus said the overall number of open positions has fluctuated, but is consistent with last year, and not cause for concern.

When it comes to the number of bus drivers in the district, a district spokesperson said they are better off than last year. There are currently 297 bus drivers on staff compared to 264 at the same time last year.

District leaders believe increasing salaries for bus drivers and teachers and offering signing bonuses for hard-to-fill positions will help attract more qualified candidates.

"We continue to have the highest-paid teachers across the state," said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of MNPS. "We have significantly improved compensation for support staff."

Even though the school year has started, the hiring push won't slow down.

MNPS will be hosting three upcoming hiring events. The first will be Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center.

The next event will be the Urban League Hiring Expo on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Nashville State Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A MNPS Support Recruitment Event will be held Friday, Sept. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Coleman Community Center.

Candidates can also apply online at www.mnps.org/careers [mnps.org] or email at recruitment@mnps.org for more information on open positions.