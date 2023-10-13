NRA argues domestic abuser should be able to keep guns in new Supreme Court filing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you think domestic abusers should be able to keep guns and weapons? The NRA made the argument they should in new filings to the Supreme Court this week.

Second Amendment supporters sent the filings as the Supreme Court plans to review a court case that's testing the Second Amendment. The case is USA v. Zackey Rahimi. and it could define how the court will interpret the right to bear arms in the coming years, specifically whether laws banning domestic abusers from being able to possess guns are constitutional.

In the case, Rahimi is accused of recklessly shooting guns at women in parking lots, into houses, at cars, and into the air in addition to the alleged domestic violence against his former partner.

The NRA says no matter how unsympathetic that man is at the center of that case gun owners should not be stripped of their Second Amendment right without first being convicted of a crime. Gun reform groups say continuing to allow abusers to have access to guns endangers many women, children, and families.

How common is domestic abuse in Tennessee? Based on data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2020, about 40% of Tennessee women and 37% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, rape, or stalking in their lifetimes. Domestic Violence is the leading cause of injury to women—more than car accidents, muggings, and rapes combined.

Both groups stand firm on their stance in the gun debate. The court will hear oral arguments in the case next month.