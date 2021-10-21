Nudie’s Honky Tonk honor Late Chef killed back in June

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nudie's Honky Tonk features millions of dollars of rare country music memorabilia and stage costumes made by renowned tailor Nudie Cohn, but today a name known by just few now graces the famous honky tonk walls.

At Nudie's you'll find gold records, suits worn by Elvis Presley and more.

Bill Miller owner of Nudie's Honky Tonk is honoring a different kind of legend.

"We lost him tragically and shockingly, but his impression was left on the menus, the kitchen, and now today we're going to unveil a tribute to him on the walls here," Miller said.

Tim Fields, 30, was shot and killed back in June when he stepped outside a bar in the Gulch.

According to a MNPD press release, the investigation shows that Fields stepped out of the bar to get a cigarette when he got into a brief argument with a man standing beside a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

Just after Fields was shot, the gunman got into the Altima and fled. Fields was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Days after the shooting, Metro Police confirmed that Berwin Freeman Jr. but not before taking away a person who was loved dearly by so many.

"Tim Fields who started in the kitchen here and worked his way up to head chef and literally had no ceiling where he could go with Icon Entertainment; you name the restaurant Tim could've headed that restaurant," said Miller,

Staff at Nudie's did what they do best when it comes to remembering the greats.

"I'm especially proud that Tim Fields’ chef coat and Tim Fields’ name will be right next to Elvis Presley and hank Snow and Johnny Cash."

Tim's chef coat was decorated by the Nudie family and hung in honor alongside the costumes of country music’s most legendary performers.

Tim's mother and family packed inside the bar to watch the unveiling of his chef's coat covered in rhinstones, framed, hanging on the honky tonk's wall.

"I'm feeling really good because my son touched a lot of people's hearts," said Katonia Dortch.

The family was surprised and humbled to receive such a gift.

Dortch says her son would've been proud.

"He would probably be smiling like he is now, he would be tickle pink so he would really think he was the man; he would really think he was the man. I'm so proud of him."

Dortch says some days are harder than others, but she finds comfort knowing Tim touched so many lives.

