Watch
News

Actions

Number of holiday travelers at Nashville International Airport expected to double

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Woodward/WTVF
An American Airlines flight lands at Nashville International Airport
BNA
Posted at 8:53 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 21:53:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people either got out of Nashville for the holiday weekend or decided to vacation here. Nashville International Airport is expecting more than double the number of passengers to travel through BNA this year compared to last year.

The Nashville International Airport was quite busy when compared to last year.

About 87,000 people flew from Friday to Monday for Labor Day of 2020. This year, the airport is expecting about 175,000 people to fly through the airport.

Some say getting to take a vacation means things are getting back to normal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap