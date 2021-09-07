Number of holiday travelers at Nashville International Airport expected to double

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people either got out of Nashville for the holiday weekend or decided to vacation here. Nashville International Airport is expecting more than double the number of passengers to travel through BNA this year compared to last year.

The Nashville International Airport was quite busy when compared to last year.

About 87,000 people flew from Friday to Monday for Labor Day of 2020. This year, the airport is expecting about 175,000 people to fly through the airport.

Some say getting to take a vacation means things are getting back to normal.