Number of homeless people in Nashville increases in 2025, report shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's homeless population has risen in the last year, according to a point-in-time count performed in the city this year.

The homeless population increased by 86 people since 2024, with the total now being 2,180 people. Counters went out on Jan. 23 with more than 100 volunteers and 32 organizations participated in this critical effort.

That night, Nashville's emergency shelters operated their shelter programs and counted people staying with them during that night. In response to freezing temperatures, the Metro Emergency Overflow Shelter was opened, and the city’s Cold Weather Plan was activated. This plan is triggered when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below for at least three consecutive hours.

"Homelessness is a growing national crisis driven by economic pressures, housing shortages, and systemic barriers," said April Calvin, director of the Office of Homeless Services. "We saw a 4.1% increase in people experiencing literal homelessness in this year’s 2025 PIT Count. While any increase is cause for reflection, it's important to note that this rise remains well below the national average of an 18% increase in homelessness in 2024. Thanks to the dedication of outreach teams, service providers, and community partners who continue to work tirelessly to connect people with housing, services, and support. We are holding the line."

Additional key findings from the 2025 count



67 % of the adult population experiencing homelessness on the night of the Count were men.

43% of the adult population experiencing homelessness on the night of the Count were Black or African American.

74 % of unsheltered individuals reported having a disability.

48 % of unsheltered people surveyed are experiencing chronic homelessness.

41 % of unsheltered individuals reported mental health needs.

