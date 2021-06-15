Nurse aide arrested, accused of stealing from an elderly woman in her care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday, a Nashville nurse aide was arrested on multiple charges, including theft and financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Candace Booker, of Nashville, made purchases with the credit card of an elderly person she was assigned to at a Murfreesboro rehabilitation center, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The investigation began in August 2020 after Adult Protective Services reported information to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation found that on two different days, the elderly resident’s bank card was used at a nearby business by someone other than the card owner.

Booker was charged with two counts of theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, and one count of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person. She was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on an $8,000 bond.