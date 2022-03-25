Nurse community showed up to support RaDonda Vaught during trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — RaDonda Vaught has support from the nursing community near and far, and they have showed up for her all week but they were shocked at the verdict.

Today, many of them lined the hallway in hopes of a different verdict but to also to show Vaught they stand with her.

Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult. She was facing a charge of reckless homicide, but the jury found her guilty of a lesser charge.

They hugged Vaught as she walked out of the courtroom, but many nurses there during the verdict refused to go on camera after the decision telling us they fear retaliation from the state but said this what not the outcome they were hoping for.

"The vast majority of nurses really feel like I am RaDonda, I could be RaDonda this could happen to me," said Erika.

Erika didn't want to giver her last name. She traveled to Nashville from Las Vegas.

"Ideally she should be exonerated. And Vanderbilt should be held accountable for their portion of systems failures in this she's already lost her nursing license that’s plenty. "

Erika has been documenting the trial from the beginning using social media. She says this decision will change the profession forever.

"Why would you go in to nursing school knowing you can now be criminally charged and go to prison," Erika said, "Why would you stay in the nursing profession knowing you can be criminally charged and go to prison, especially after everything nurses have input through the last couple years, but this is absolutely going to affect nursing and the profession for generations."

Erika says the only good that comes from this is nurses are being "extra vigilant" because she says "they're just downright terrified that this could happen to them."

