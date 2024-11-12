Nurse Practitioner Week: Clarksville-based clinic raising awareness about profession

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week state and city leaders are honoring some of the people working on the front lines of health care with a special designation.

Nov. 10 thru 16 is National Nurse Practitioner Week.

In our area, some local leaders including Gov. Bill Lee and Clarksville's Mayor Joe Pitts issued proclamations in honor of the occasion.

Clarksville-based nurse practitioner Brandy Robertson didn't always know where her career would take her, but she knew she wanted to help people.

"I've worked in urgent care. I've also done health physicals for city and state employees. I've worked in NICUs, many different realms," said Robertson, a family nurse practitioner and owner of the Titan T Center wellness clinic in Clarksville.

After working for years in nursing, she returned to school to get enough education to be a nurse practitioner.

"We [nurse practitioners] have more advanced studies. We've gotten more into the providing of care. We are actually able to diagnose and treat patients," Robertson said.

According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, approximately 385,000 people are working this job in America.

Robertson now operates a wellness clinic in Clarksville.

In addition to working with patients, she's inspiring others to enter the field of nursing, including staff at her clinic.

"Growing up, I helped take care of elderly and sick relatives so I just always had this drive or need to help people," said Medora Cash, a medical assistant at Titan T Center. "Working with Brandy has really inspired me to continue my education."

