Nursing student charged after stealing credit cards of person in her care

Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 17:22:11-04

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville Police say a nursing student is responsible for stealing a person's credit card who was in her care following a car accident.

22-year-old Kerwenlie Paul is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Kerwenlie Paul.jpg
Kerwinlie Paul

Police originally got a report in March of a credit card being used after it was stolen from a victim in a Nashville hospital.

Several fraudulent purchases were made using the cards in Nashville and Hendersonville.

Paul was arrested following an investigation.

She was a nursing student who had been in a nursing program since 2020 and had worked at multiple Middle Tennessee hospitals.

According to police, additional victims may be out there.

Paul was booked in the Sumner County Jail.

If you may have been a victim, you are asked to call 615-264-5303 or 615-594-4113.

