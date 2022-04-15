NWS: 5 tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky Wednesday

(WTVF) — The National Weather Service said damage surveys confirmed five tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky when storms moved through the area on Wednesday. All of the tornadoes were of EF0 or EF1 strength.

An EF0 touched down in Hickman County at 4:06 p.m. and lasted for just under 2.5 miles. NWS said it caused damage to outbuildings and trees.

National Weather Service - Paducah

An EF1 tornado touched down in Graves County just north of Mayfield at 4:23 p.m. Its path was 3.2 miles and it damaged billboards, metal barn roofs, power poles, trees and a carport.

National Weather Service - Paducah

At 4:50 p.m., an EF0 touched down for 0.4 miles in Marshall County. A roof was blown off of an outbuilding, there was tree damage and shingle damage to a home.

National Weather Service - Paducah

Next, an EF1 tornado touched down in Trigg County at 4:51 p.m. and stayed on the ground for 4.75 miles into Lyon County. NWS said a few trees snapped and several large trees were uprooted in the Land Between the Lakes area.

National Weather Service - Paducah

Finally, at 4:53 p.m., a second EF0 touched down in Marshall County and lasted for 0.7 miles. Surveyors found siding damage to a home, lifted porch roof decking, tree damage and a chicken coop that was destroyed by part of a lofted barn roof.