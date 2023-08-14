NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Franklin during weekend storms

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A brief tornado happened in Franklin this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm crews determined the EF0 tornado spun up on Saturday, with max winds of 75 mph and a path width of 50 yards. The full path was 1.9 miles. The tornado started along Mack Hatcher Parkway, lifted before it crossed Interstate 65 and ended on the east side of the interstate.

Franklin has a mild history of tornadic activity, with a large EF4 tornado going through the Cool Springs area in 1988 on Christmas Eve. At 6 a.m. Dec. 24, 1988, Williamson County residents found homes shattered along Mallory Station Road and Moores Lane. One man died and seven others were injured. Ernest Rice Lane is named in memory of the man who died in the 1988 tornado. The total damage of that EF4 was $30 million.

The most recent tornado happened near the same area along Mallory Station Road in 2017. It was an EF1 tornado. Previously, an EF0 tornado hit at the point where Williamson, Davidson and Rutherford Counties meet in 2011.